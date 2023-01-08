 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ronald Williams, 75, resident at the Methodist Oaks Retirement Living Facility, Orangeburg, died Jan. 5, 2023.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Condolences may be extended to his wife, Lacella Williams, by calling 803-347-5898 or by mail at Lacella Williams, 109 Golden Leaf Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

