Ronald Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ronald Williams, 75, resident at the Methodist Oaks Retirement Living Facility, Orangeburg, died Jan. 5, 2023.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Condolences may be extended to his wife, Lacella Williams, by calling 803-347-5898 or by mail at Lacella Williams, 109 Golden Leaf Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.