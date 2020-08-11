Ronald S. Banks Sr. -- Summerville

He was born in Charleston at the Baker Sanitorium on Sept. 18, 1936, to the late Gary Clark Banks Sr. and Fannie Salisbury Banks. He spent his early childhood in South Windemere and then Summerville, where he graduated -- as "Most Witty" -- from Summerville High School in 1954. He attended the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1958 with a degree in business. There he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon, began his loyal following of Gamecock sports, and most importantly, met his future wife of 61 years, Patsy. He served in the South Carolina National Guard, and then began his career in the family business, Banks Construction Company, paving the way for some 40 years with his father, brothers and fraternity brother and best friend Whitfield Scoggin. He and his wife moved to his childhood town of Summerville, where they attended Bethany United Methodist Church and raised a family of four children. A funny, caring man, Ronnieonban as he was known, never met a stranger. Ronnie loved golfing with his friends, playing cards and duck hunting at Auldbrass Plantation and being in Saluda, North Carolina. As a member of the Hibernian Society and past member of the German Friendly Society, he enjoyed socializing with friends, old and new. He served on the board of First National Bank of Holly Hill; as president of the South Carolina Asphalt Association (awarded Director Emeritus); and on the board of MUSC Children's Hospital, taking pride in the good works that they continue to perform.