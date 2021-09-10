Ronald 'Ronnie' W. Jeffcoat -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ronald "Ronnie" W. Jeffcoat, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Ronnie was the husband of Denise Westberry Jeffcoat.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Columbia Road Church of God, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Further details will be announced by Dukes Harley Funeral Home.

