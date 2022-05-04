Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Troy Cain Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ronald “Ronnie” Troy Cain Sr., 80, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Ronnie was born on June 17, 1941, in Spartanburg, to the late Ollie and Miriam Cain. A loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ronnie's proudest achievement was his family. He loved the outdoors and most days following his retirement from the Lance company after nearly 30 years, he could be found on the water fishing. He loved to play cards and looked forward to every Tuesday for a competitive family game night. Ronnie enjoyed many other hobbies during his life from art and gardening to cooking and boating. A devoted man of God, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vickey Boltin Cain; his sons, Troy (Melody), Curtis (Melissa) and Travis (Rhonda), all of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Tiffany (Will) Altman of Effingham, Taylor (Whitney) Cain of Athens, Ga., Riley Cain of Richmond, Va., Nick (Paige) Cain of Lexington, Tori Cain of Irmo and Troy Cain III of Orangeburg; great-grandchildren, William and Amelia; brothers, Jimmy Cain and Harold Cain; and sister, Jane Carson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry (Dorane) Cain and Terry (Pat) Cain.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The family will receive loved ones and friends directly following the graveside service.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice for their care and support. Mmeorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

