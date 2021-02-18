Ronald ‘Ron’ Cobb Cox -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ronald "Ron" Cobb Cox, 76, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. He was the loving husband of Jacquelyn Clemons Cox for 53 years.
Born in Abbeville on Jan. 24, 1945, Ron was the son of the late Jack Henry Cox and the late Ollie Frances Cobb Cox. A graduate of Abbeville High School, Ron attended the University of South Carolina. He worked as the human resources manager at Palmetto Baking and also as a physician recruiter for the Regional Medical Center. Ron served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and the Kiwanis Club of Orangeburg.
Ron loved a good joke. A natural storyteller, he was very social. He loved to dance. Whether shagging to beach music at home or at a party, Ron was always game to jump up and join in. He was also known for being a very even keel golfer. He rarely let a bad lie on or off the golf course upset him. Ron enjoyed watching the Masters every year. Attending the golf championship in person and spending time at his beach cottage in Cherry Grove were two of his favorite pastimes.
Known as “Pop Pop” to his grandchildren, one of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his daughter, Heather Cox Butler (Jeff) of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; his son, Ryan Hayes Cox (Crystal) of Florence; and his three wonderful grandchildren, Hayes Butler, Sarah Jeffries Butler and Matthew Cox.
A private memorial service will be held in the Dukes-Harley Funeral Home chapel.
Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the South Carolina chapters of the American Heart Association at www.heart.org and the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
