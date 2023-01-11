 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald R. Williams Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Ronald R. Williams Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ronald R. Williams Sr., 75, a resident of The Oaks of Orangeburg, died Jan. 5, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 12, at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Cordova.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

Condolences may be extended to his wife, Lacella Williams, by calling 803-347-5898 or by mail, Lacella Williams, 109 Golden Leaf Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Graveside services will be livestreamed via the funeral home's website by clicking on Mr. Williams' obituary.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This comet will appear for the first time in 50,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News