Ronald R. Williams Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Ronald R. Williams Sr., 75, a resident of The Oaks of Orangeburg, died Jan. 5, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 12, at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Cordova.

Viewing for the public will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

Condolences may be extended to his wife, Lacella Williams, by calling 803-347-5898 or by mail, Lacella Williams, 109 Golden Leaf Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Graveside services will be livestreamed via the funeral home's website by clicking on Mr. Williams' obituary.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.