DENMARK – Funeral services for Ronald “Puppy” Ross, 29, of Denmark, will be held at noon Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Mark Fountain of Life Church in Bamberg.

Burial will be held at Union Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Carroll Mortuary, Bamberg chapel. It is mandatory for everyone to wear masks during all visitations and services.