Ronald Melvin 'Bug' Davis -- Orangeburg

On July 12, 2022, God called Ronald Melvin “Bug” Davis home and he answered the call so sweetly. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life services at noon Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Grace Chapel, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill. Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Grace Chapel.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his loving mother, Theresa (Frank) Martin of Orangeburg; father, Melvin (Candace) Davis of Wake Forest, North Carolina; brothers, Terrence (Ann) Davis of Saginaw, Texas, McAuther (Pam) Davis of Orangeburg, Brian (Leslie) Davis of Orangeburg, Roderick (Trista) Davis of Orangeburg; stepsisters, Twonda Denton of Virginia, Cherly Johnson of Virginia, Romeka Jenkins; stepbrothers, Frank Martin Jr. of West Virginia, Timothy Pelzer of Orangeburg, Sahon Williams of St. George; nine aunts, four great-aunts, four great-uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends.