Ronald Martino -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Ronald Martino, 48, of St. George, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in St. George, with the Rev. Huggins officiating. Burial will be held in the Martino cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

