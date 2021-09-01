 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald Logan -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Ronald Logan -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ronald Logan, 60, formerly of 320 Galveston Drive, Elloree, died suddenly Aug. 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Services have been entrusted to Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of his granddaughter, Janasia Johnson, 125 Lakeview St., Apt A1-2, St. Matthews, and at Carson Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News