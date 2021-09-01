Ronald Logan -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Ronald Logan, 60, formerly of 320 Galveston Drive, Elloree, died suddenly Aug. 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Services have been entrusted to Carson Funeral Home in St. Matthews and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of his granddaughter, Janasia Johnson, 125 Lakeview St., Apt A1-2, St. Matthews, and at Carson Funeral Home.