Ronald Logan -- Santee

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Logan of 514 Laval Road., Santee, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthews K-8 school gymnasium in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the gymnasium at 1 p.m.

Burial will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at True Blue Community Cemetery in Fort Motte.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson Funeral Home.