Ronald Latoya Chasteen -- Gaston

GASTON -- Mr. Ronald Latoya Chasteen, 52, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

