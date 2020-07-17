Ronald Lafoy 'Mickey' Chasteen Jr. -- Gaston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GASTON -- Mr. Ronald Lafoy 'Mickey' Chasteen Jr., 52, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Chasteen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.