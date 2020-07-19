Ronald Lafoy Chasteen Jr. -- Gaston
GASTON -- Mr. Ronald Lafoy "Mickey" Chasteen Jr., 52, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, Gaston.

There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

