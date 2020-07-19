Ronald Lafoy Chasteen Jr. -- Gaston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GASTON -- Mr. Ronald Lafoy "Mickey" Chasteen Jr., 52, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. at Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, Gaston.

There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Chasteen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.