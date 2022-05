LIVINGSTON -- Mr. Ronald J. Piatt, 78, of Peach Street, Livingston, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on May 18, 2022.

Graveside services for Mr. Piatt will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.