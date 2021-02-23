Ronald Hopkins -- St. George

ST. GEORGE – Graveside services for Mr. Ronald Hopkins, 63, of 128 Highway 15 S., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, in St. James Cemetery, St. George, with the Rev. Larry Hopkins officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.