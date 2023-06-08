July 30, 1957 - May 31, 2023

LEXINGTON -- Ronald Earle Smith 65, passed away on May 31, 2023, following a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Charleston, SC on July 30, 1957, he lived most of his life in Charleston, where he and his family enjoyed boating and living on Folly Beach. He lived several years in Bellingham, WA, where he spent time with friends on the Lummi Indian Reservation. He spend the last several years living in Lexington, but most recently with some of his nieces and nephews, and also at Fairview Park in Simpsonville, SC. He graduated from Fort Johnson High School, but took several college courses, and received a certificate in pool maintenance, and also took several boating and woodworking courses.

He was predeceased by his father, Frederick Allen Smith, and his mother, Charlotte Etheredge Smith. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Anne Smith Whetsell (David), and his brother, F. Allen Smith II (Donna). He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Roxanne Collier, Justin Whetsell, Crystall Smith-Connelly, Ashley Smith and Kevin Smith, along with great-nephews Harrison Collier and Braden Collier, and great-niece Natalie Collier. Not having any children of his own, he was especially fond of his great-nephews and great-niece. He is also survived by his cousin, Tommy Smith (Janet), who faithfully assisted him over the last few years.

Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Army, which he was very proud to have served his country, and received and award in marksmanship.

Ron loved the outdoors, and enjoyed jogging, and planting trees on his property in Elloree, SC. He enjoyed playing the guitar and also the drums. He went to some concerts with family, and his favorite song was "I'm Your Captain Closer To Home". Over the years, Captain Ron worked on shrimp boats, and worked at a boat building company and several nurseries and did yard maintenance work. He also worked at a campground in Santee.

He traveled oversees with his family, and also lived in the Bahamas for a short period. When Ronnie was 15, he traveled to Morocco with his dad and brother. They drove over the Atlas Mountains and ventured into the Sahara Desert, camping overnight under a tarp attached to the side of the car. They can attest the desert is cold at night, especially in December.

Ronnie was usually quiet, but one of the kindest people you would ever know, and always thought of others before himself. He credits Christ Central, known as the Central Midlands Transitional Retreat, to giving him 13 years of sobriety. They help Veterans "transition" to being self-sufficient. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to them at 201 Duffee Street, LExington, SC 29072.

A visitation will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 2:00 to 3:00 at Fogle-Hungerpillar Funeral Home in Elloree, SC, followed by a service. Ron will be buried at the MaGrill Family Cemetery on Old River Road. Family friend and Chaplain David Mitchell will be officiating.