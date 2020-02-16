Ronald Brown -- Holly Hill
Ronald Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Ronald Brown, 70, 204 Fourwind Road, Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Greater Unity AME Church, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

