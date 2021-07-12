Ronald Antonio Felder -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Antonio Felder, 42, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Felder passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

