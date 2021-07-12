 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald Antonio Felder -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ronald Antonio Felder -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Antonio Felder, 42, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Felder passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021.

Friends and family may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News