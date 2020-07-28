Romeo Almonds Sr. -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Romeo Almonds Sr., 59, of 541 Riggs St. will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Almonds died July 21 at his residence following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

