Romeo Almonds Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Romeo Almonds Sr., 61, of 541 Riggs St., Orangeburg, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.