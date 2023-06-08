HARLEYVILLE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks, 103 of Harleyville, SC will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, SC, with the Rev. Dr. McKinley Ravenell officiating. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester, SC.
Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 5:00-6:30 pm at Elem Baptist Church in Harleyville, SC. Online condolences maybe expressed at stevensfh.net.