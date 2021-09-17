BAMBERG – Graveside services for Mrs. Roline B. Washington, 87, of 288 Harley Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

