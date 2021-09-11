Roline B. Washington -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Roline B. Washington, 87, of 288 Harley Road, passed Sept. 10, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence due to COVID-19. Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.