Roland Lee 'R.L.' Zeigler III -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Roland Lee "R.L." Zeigler III, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. R.L. was the husband of Bonnie Dyches Zeigler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Four Holes Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Greg Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Four Holes Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the church sanctuary.

R.L. was born a son of the late Roland "Buster" Lee Zeigler Jr. and Mary Chambliss Zeigler. He was a farmer all of his life, an ordained minister at Four Holes Baptist Church, where he was the minister of music for over 55 years, a youth minister and Sunday school teacher. He loved his family, enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife; his children, Lee Zeigler (Kim), Gabe Zeigler (Carol Ann), Kimberly Murphy, and Lee Williams (Cori); his grandchildren, McKayla and Jillian Zeigler, McKenzie and Brett Parker, Kaylee Murphy, Tison and Matthew Williams, and Craig Mischler; and his brother, Roy Zeigler (Susan). He was predeceased by his first wife, Cynthia Till Zeigler.

Memorials may be made to Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

