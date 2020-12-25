Roland Elvin Kinard -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Roland Elvin Kinard, 60, of 2533 Orange Grove Road, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

In lieu of residence visitation, friends may call 803-596-6948 or 803-245-4862 to extend their condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.