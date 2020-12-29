 Skip to main content
Roland Elvan Kinard -- Bamberg
Roland Elvan Kinard

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Mr. Roland Elvan Kinard, 60, of 2533 Orange Grove Road, will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

He passed away Dec. 23

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be conducted by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternit, Inc. beginning at 6 p.m. Members are invited to watch the services by visiting the funeral home's website at 6 p.m..

Friends may call at 803-245-4862 or 803-596-6948 to extend their condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

