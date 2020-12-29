Roland Elvan Kinard -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Mr. Roland Elvan Kinard, 60, of 2533 Orange Grove Road, will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the funeral home. A memorial service will be conducted by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternit, Inc. beginning at 6 p.m. Members are invited to watch the services by visiting the funeral home's website at 6 p.m..