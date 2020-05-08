Rogers Hutto -- Livingston

LIVINGSTON -- Rogers Hutto, 84, of Livingston, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Hutto was born in St. Matthews, a son of the late Elvin L. and Nettie (Godwin) Hutto. Mr. Hutto was the owner/operator of Hutto's TV for over 50 years. He was a teacher at North High School from 1965-1979 in industrial electronics and a teachernstructor in industrial electronics from 1979-1994 at Barnwell County Vocational School. Mr. Hutto was a dedicated member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving as lay speaker, superintendent of Sunday school for 30 years, adult Sunday school teacher, a trustee, chairman of administrative board and a member of the Men's Club. Mr. Hutto was a member of the National Guard and loved to fish and work in his yard.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Fogle Hutto of the home; a son, Chris Fogle Hutto; daughters, Cheryl Wise and Vickie Ann Hutto; grandchildren, Erica and Chris Shuttleworth, Christopher Hutto, Lindsey and Charles Kirby, and Casey Robinson; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Lexie and Cameron Shuttleworth and Weston Kirby.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.