Rogers Hutto -- Livingston

Mr. Hutto was born in St. Matthews, a son of the late Elvin L. and Nettie (Godwin) Hutto. Mr. Hutto was the owner/operator of Hutto's TV for over 50 years. He was a teacher at North High School from 1965-1979 in industrial electronics and a teachernstructor in industrial electronics from 1979-1994 at Barnwell County Vocational School. Mr. Hutto was a dedicated member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving as lay speaker, superintendent of Sunday school for 30 years, adult Sunday school teacher, a trustee, chairman of administrative board and a member of the Men's Club. Mr. Hutto was a member of the National Guard and loved to fish and work in his yard.