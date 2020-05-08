Rogers Hutto -- Livingston
0 comments

Rogers Hutto -- Livingston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rogers Hutto

LIVINGSTON -- Rogers Hutto, 84, of Livingston, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, burial services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Hutto was born in St. Matthews, a son of the late Elvin L. and Nettie (Godwin) Hutto. Mr. Hutto was the owner/operator of Hutto's TV for over 50 years. He was a teacher at North High School from 1965-1979 in industrial electronics and a teachernstructor in industrial electronics from 1979-1994 at Barnwell County Vocational School. Mr. Hutto was a dedicated member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving as lay speaker, superintendent of Sunday school for 30 years, adult Sunday school teacher, a trustee, chairman of administrative board and a member of the Men's Club. Mr. Hutto was a member of the National Guard and loved to fish and work in his yard.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Fogle Hutto of the home; a son, Chris Fogle Hutto; daughters, Cheryl Wise and Vickie Ann Hutto; grandchildren, Erica and Chris Shuttleworth, Christopher Hutto, Lindsey and Charles Kirby, and Casey Robinson; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Lexie and Cameron Shuttleworth and Weston Kirby.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Rogers Hutto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News