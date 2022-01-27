 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Paul Hamilton -- North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON -- Roger Paul Hamilton, son of the late Thomas Hamilton Sr. and Sarah Hamilton, was born on Nov. 11, 1948, in Orangeburg County and departed this life on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life service at Grace Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. His viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home.

Roger leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 25 years, Martha Stukes; two sons, Eric (Penny) Goodwin of Nanuet, N.Y., and Lamont (Jane) Hamilton of Columbia; three daughters, Cynthia Stukes of Orangeburg, Sabrina Taylor and Rosa Stukes of Santee; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Pernell (Jerry) Dent of Baltimore and Louise (Melvin) Clayton of Washington, D.C.; one brother, Thomas (Sally Ann) Hamilton Jr. of Santee; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Professional Services entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!

