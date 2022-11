ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Roger Johnson, 45, of Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 806 Elder Branch Road, Cordova. Pastor Dr. H. L Prince will be officiating the service.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.