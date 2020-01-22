ROWESVILLE -- Funeral services for the Honorable Roger Cleckley, 71, immediate past auditor of Orangeburg County, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Good Hope African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1040 Carver School Road, Cope, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Georgianna T. Pringle is officiating.
Mr. Cleckley will be placed in the church one hour before the service.
Roger Cleckley was born on March 4, 1947, in Cope. He is the son of the late Solomon and Celia Mae (Huggins) Cleckley of Cordova. At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Good Hope AME Church, where he faithfully served for more than 60 years. He was a graduate of G.W. Carver High School of Cope and Voorhees College of Denmark.
Mr. Cleckley was the first African-American elected official in Orangeburg County since Reconstruction. He served as our auditor for 33 years. He was immediate past president of the Seventh Episcopal District Lay Organization of the AME Church; he also served on the board of tTrustees for Allen University and various other organizations.
Roger leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Bessie Berry Cleckley; three adult sons, Roger “Al” (Melba Tucker) Cleckley of Atlanta, Adrian (Ashley Bellamy) Cleckley of Dubai, UAE, and Kendrick (Tarsha Lorick) Cleckley of Columbia; five grandchildren, Justin, Kennedi, Janna, Kendra and Jordan; two brothers, the Rev. Robert (Lula Shaw) Cleckley of Columbia, Dr. Watson (Cassandra Mitchell) Cleckley of Orangeburg; one sister, Dr.
Gwendolyn LC (Rev. Dr. St. Julian Snider) Snider of Orangeburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Simmons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Good Hope AME building fund.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. The family will also receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Bessie Cleckley, 1528 Gordon Drive, Rowesville, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
