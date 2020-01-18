{{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- Mr. Roger Cleckley, 72, of 1528 Gordon Drive, Rowesville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Mr. Cleckley is the immediate past Orangeburg County Auditor.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Bessie Cleckley, 1528 Gordon Drive, Rowesville, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

