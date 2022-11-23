 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger C. Moses -- Columbia

Roger C. Moses

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Roger C. Moses of Columbia, formerly of Aiken, passed on Nov. 16, 2022.

Mr. Moses' funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Thankful Baptist Church, Bamberg. His burial will follow in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg. Immediately following his burial, repast will be held in the Thankful Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Public visitation along with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity memorial services will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Carroll Mortuary Chapel Bamberg.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

