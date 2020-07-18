Rodney Profit -- Santee
0 comments

Rodney Profit -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Rodney Profit, 44, of 3320 Old State Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing; however, please feel free to send online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Profit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News