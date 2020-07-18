Rodney Profit -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Rodney Profit, 44, of 3320 Old State Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing; however, please feel free to send online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

