Rodney Profit -- Santee

SANTEE -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Rodney Profit, 44, of 3320 Old State Road, Santee. Drive-thru viewing is

scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions; however, please feel free

to send online condolences to the family at info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

