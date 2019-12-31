{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Rodney Anthony Morgan, 55, of 633 Maple St., passed Dec. 27, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Gloria Jamison, 64 Northwood Ct., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

