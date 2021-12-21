Rodney Michael Rivers -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Rodney Michael Rivers, 54, of 756 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, his mother, Ola Mae Rivers, may be reached via telephone at 803-682-1522 or 803-496-7225. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
