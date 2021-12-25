 Skip to main content
Rodney Michael Rivers -- Santee

Rodney Michael Rivers

SANTEE -- Services for Mr. Rodney Michael Rivers, 54, of 756 Mt. Olive Road, will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Holly Hill, with interment to follow. The Rev. Stephen Clinton is officiating.

Mr. Rivers passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, his mother, Ola Mae Rivers, may be reached via telephone at (803) 682-1522 or (803) 496-7225. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

