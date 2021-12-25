Rodney Michael Rivers -- Santee

SANTEE -- Services for Mr. Rodney Michael Rivers, 54, of 756 Mt. Olive Road, will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Holly Hill, with interment to follow. The Rev. Stephen Clinton is officiating.
Mr. Rivers passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old #6 Highway.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, his mother, Ola Mae Rivers, may be reached via telephone at (803) 682-1522 or (803) 496-7225. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.