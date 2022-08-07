Rodney Marvin Bolen -- Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND -- Rodney Marvin Bolen, 61, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Augusta, Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Shelby Bolen , Dale Bolen , Bryan Bolen , Dukes Scott , Caleb Richardson and Austin Richardson.

Mr. Bolen was born on Nov. 28, 1960, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Henry Marvin Bolen and Rivie Bates Bolen. He was a 1979 graduate of Wade Hampton Academy. After graduation he attended Newberry College but earned his associate degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. After working with Savannah River Site in the waste water department, Mr. Bolen retired with 28 years of service. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Survivors include his mother, Rivie Bates Bolen of Sumter; brothers, Charles Edwin Bolen (Donna) of Washington, North Carolina, Barry Franklin Bolen (Ann) of West Columbia, Dennis Roger Bolen (Lynn) of Sumter; nine nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and great-nephews; an extended family that he regarded as his own son, Casey Richardson (Terrie); grandchildren, Amber (Cole), Austin (Joann), Caleb Richardson and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church at 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

