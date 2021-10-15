 Skip to main content
Rodney Jimmy Lee ‘JR’ Anderson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rodney Jimmy Lee "JR" Anderson.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family is asking that all gifts and condolences be sent to the funeral home.

