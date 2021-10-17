Rodney Jimmy Lee Anderson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Rodney Jimmy Lee Anderson.

His visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 7 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, located at 1652 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Cherished memories are left with his mother, Romaine (Leroy) Stephens; father, Rodney M. Anderson; other loving relatives, Pastor Jimmy Lee and Barbara Patterson, Michelle B. (Jeffery) White Gardner, Christy K. (Brandon Gregg) Patterson, Veronica (Marty) McMichael, Vanessa Anderson, Joan Shelia White Green, Calvin (Cynthia) White, Roosevelt (Mildred) Patterson, Heyward (Sylvia) Patterson, Isaac (Helen) Wright, Louise Smalls, Ida Scott, Mrs. Lisa "Lisa Bug" James, John “JB”and Davett Britt, Crystal Brown, Amarie, Marty, TJ and Victor; and a host of other relatives and friends.