Rodney ‘Hot Rod’ Geddings -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Retired Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Rodney “Hot Rod” Geddings, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. R.L. Zeigler will be officiating. Burial will follow at Four Holes Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be current and retired members of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Rodney was the son of the late Noah Geddings and the late Sarah Rentz Geddings. He was born on May 6, 1954, in Orangeburg County. Rodney spent his life protecting and serving the citizens of Orangeburg County with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office until his retirement after more than 25 years of service. He was a former member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He enjoyed working outside in his yard and watching Clemson Tiger football. Rodney was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Linda Geddings.

Survivors include his brother, Wayne Geddings (Scarlet); nephew, David Geddings; aunt, Ruby Dukes; special cousins, Pam Whetsell (Joe), Ricky Dukes, Gene Dukes (Patsy), Edmond Dukes (Beckie) and numerous additional family and friends; and a special friend, Margaret Smith.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Edisto Post-Acute and the Regional Medical Center for the love and care that they showed Rodney the last few years.

