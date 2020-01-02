ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Rodney Anthony Morgan, 55, of 633 Maple St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2396 Russell St., Orangeburg, with Bishop Donald Oliver presiding.
Mr. Morgan will be placed in the chapel one hour prior to service.
He passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at the Regional medical Center.
Public viewingisitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Gloria Jamison, 64 Northwood Court, Orangeburg, and the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
