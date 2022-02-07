Rochelle Shawntha Morris -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rochelle Shawntha Morris, 40, of 1005 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mrs. Morris passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Louis Morris, 1005 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

