 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochelle Shawntha Morris -- Cordova

  • 0
Rochelle Shawntha Morris

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Rochelle Shawntha Morris, 40, of 1005 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mrs. Morris passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from noon to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Louis Morris, 1005 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News