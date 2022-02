CORDOVA -- Mrs. Rochelle Morris, 40, of 105 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, Louis Morris, 105 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.