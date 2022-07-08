 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochelle Denise Peoples -- Orangeburg

Rochelle Denise Peoples

ORANGEBURG -- Rochelle Denise Peoples, 42, of 900 Woodbine Drive, died July 1, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Mozell McMichael, 4071 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

