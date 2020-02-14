Robyn Lynn Shingler Velasco -- Eutawville
Robyn Lynn Shingler Velasco -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Ms. Robyn Lynn Shingler Velasco, 52, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at a Columbia Hospital.

Robyn was born on Oct, 16, 1967, to Ida Jo Cone of Eutawville and Robert E. Shingler Sr. of Harleyville. Robyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and chef.

Survivors include her wife of 15 years, Katherine Heatley Watkins of the home; her children, Alexander Brandon (Haley) Velasco of Kennesaw, Ga., and Angelina Ayla (Chris) Velasco of Seneca; a granddaughter, Kira Marie Velasco of the home; grandson, Benjamin Velasco of Seneca; three stepchildren, Airman First Class Aaron (Candice) Watkins of Oklahoma City, Taylor Watkins of Atlanta and Hunter Watkins of Bruceton, Tennessee; her brother, Robert Eugene (Bromwyn) Shingler II of McCormick; stepmother, Wanda Shingler of Harleyville; three nieces and three nephews.

Her family and friends will dearly miss her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com.

