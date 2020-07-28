Roby ‘Lee’ Leon Hanna Jr. -- Cope
Roby ‘Lee’ Leon Hanna Jr.

COPE -- Roby “Lee” Leon Hanna Jr., 52, of Cope, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lee was born Nov. 17, 1967. He was the son of Roby Leon Hanna Sr. and the late Sarah Stephens Hanna. He was predeceased by his best friend, Chico Perry.

Survivors include his father, his son, Brandon Lee Hanna of Orangeburg; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Inga Hanna of Orangeburg; and a granddaughter, Brynlee Hanna.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc.,1012 Whitman Street Orangeburg, SC 29115.

