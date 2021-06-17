Robin Washburn Campbell -- Chapin

Her passions and faith ran soul deep; exemplified by the way she lived her life. She was Girl Scout leader for all four of her daughters' troops, Cub Scout leader for her son's troop, and taught Sunday school classes and Bible school for 25 years. She and her husband Roy Cecil Campbell were charter members of the Couples Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. She was a member of the Orangeburg Garden Club, PTA president of several schools and supporter of the arts. She was a member and past president of the Edisto Medical Alliance, member and past president of the Junior Service League, member and past president of the Medical Auxiliary and member of the Orangeburg Assembly and the Orangeburg League of Arts. She was proud that she served on the organizing committee that established the hospital canteen at the Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the University of South Carolina Alumni Association, the Philanthropic Educational Organization and the Pennsylvania Historical Society.