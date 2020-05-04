Robin Rucker Zeigler -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Robin Rucker Zeigler, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence.

Robin was born on Jan. 31, 1957, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Elliott Rucker and the late Better Moorer Rucker. Robin was a Teacher's Assistant at Sandy Run School. She was a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Swansea.

Survivors include her sons, Stacy and Celeste Zeigler of Orangeburg, Barrett and Kristen Zeigler of St. Matthews; grandson, Preston Zeigler; brother, Elliott and Melinda Rucker of St. Matthews; sisters, Ashea Jones of St. Matthews, Dianne and Ronnie Bozard of St. Matthews, Brenda and Ronnie Millender of Greenwood; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Stacy and Celeste Zeigler at 3991 Belleville Road in Orangeburg.

